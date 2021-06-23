San Marcos CISD board approves 2 new hires

San Marcos Consolidated ISD will have a newAssistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning, and Assessments and a new Miller Middle School Principal following approval Monday.

The SMCISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hires of Terrence M. Sanders as the new assistant superintendent, and Saumnya Lewis as the new Miller Middle School principal following a discussion in executive session.

Lewis joins the school district after serving as Manor ISD’s special education coordinator. She has previously worked as an assistant principal, AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) coordinator, special education teacher and secondary teacher during her 18-year career. She received her bachelor’s degree from Texas State University and has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Lamar University.

“When I looked at the accountability rating I saw a D. ‘D’ to me means, ‘Don't’ do it again’,” Lewis said. “And that will be my mantra. We will look at the needs of our students. Not only their academic needs but we know as educators that we are facing the most difficult, challenging year that we’ve ever faced in education. And we know this is not an easy job. However, we have to have dedicated leaders who are up for the challenge. I’m up for the challenge. This is my time. This is my season.”

Sanders joins the school district after working as an instructional improvement officer where he supervised school principals in the Kansas City, Kansas Public School District. He previously served as an assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent at Houston ISD from 2010-2017. Sanders also worked as a principal in Union County Public Schools in North Carolina from 2017-2018. He has a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University, a master’s degree from Winthrop University and is currently an educational doctoral student at the University of Southern Mississippi.

“I am thrilled and just honored at the opportunity that you’re bestowing upon me to trust that I will lead the teaching, learning and assessment department in a way that will provide equity and assurances of high rigorous instruction for all of our students,” Sanders said. “...I’m excited to join your team. I’ve heard so many great things about the work that’s already taken place there and I’m just looking forward to being a part of that team and contributing great ideas, hopefully … As soon as I can get down to San Marcos, I will be there in a hurry and excited to start this work alongside each and every one of you.”