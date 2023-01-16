San Marcos CISD Board to consider items regarding new administration office

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees will consider three items regarding the district’s administration building project during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

The board will discuss and take possible action to select the rank of competitive sealed proposals for the administration building project.

According to the board’s agenda packet, SMCISD’s administration accepted competitive sealed proposals for the new administration office project. An administration committee independently evaluated and ranked each proposal, ultimately ranking Noble General Contractors, LLC the highest.

Each proposal was ranked by price proposal, including alternates, general experience, general firm information and reputation, and proposed personnel. Noble General Contractors, LLC received a 96.8 grade out of 100. The estimated cost for the project, according to Noble General Contractors, LLC. would be $7,411,100.

Administration proposes that the board approve the ranking of proposed contractors for the new administration office building project and accept all alternates.

The trustees will also consider and take possible action to approve a construction contract with the top-ranked proposer/contractor for the ACC building, which is anticipated to be the new administration office.

Administration recommends that the board approve the contract with Noble General Contractors, LLC.

The board will also consider and take possible action to approve a contractor and a contract for the asbestos abatement at the ACC Building. Administration recommends the board approve Construction Consulting 3, Inc., utilizing The Interlocal Purchasing System contract, and the contract for Construction Consulting 3, Inc. to provide asbestos abatement.

In other business, the trustees will consider approval of a resolution to consider designation of SMCISD as a District of Innovation.

According to the resolution, “Education Code 12A.001 provides that a district is eligible for designation as a district of innovation if the district’s most recent performance rating under Section 39.054 reflects at least acceptable performance, and that consideration of designation as a district of innovation may be initiated by a resolution adopted by the board of trustees of the district; and whereas, the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District’s most recent performance rating under Education Code 39.054 reflects at least acceptable performance.”

If the resolution is adopted, a public hearing will be held within 30 days to consider whether SMCISD should develop a local innovation plan for the designation of the district as a District of Innovation. Additionally, within the 30 days of the public hearing the board will appoint an innovation plan committee to develop a local innovation plan or decline to pursue the district of innovation designation.

On its consent agenda, the board will consider approval of an awarded contract for fence and gate project for SMCISD campuses.

SMCISD would consider awarding the contract to Crawford Welding and Fabrication for fence and gate project for various campuses within the district.

In closed session, the board will consider approval of San Marcos High School principal. The trustees will also discuss and take possible action regarding formative mid-year evaluation of superintendent of schools.

The board will reconvene in open session to take any necessary action on the item discussed in closed session.

The trustees are also set to provide an update by the redistricting committee on single member redistricting plans.

Tuesday’s meeting takes place at San Marcos High School — 2601 Rattler Road — inside the Criminal Justice Classroom, beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting can also be viewed online at https://www.smcisd.net/Page/320.