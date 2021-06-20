Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
San Marcos CISD board to hold public hearings on proposed tax rate, budget for 2021-22

Sun, 06/20/2021 - 5:00am

Two public hearings will be held during Monday’s San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees meeting. A public hearing will be held to discuss the proposed tax rate for 2021-2022. According to a public notice posted in the Daily Record, SMCISD has proposed a maintenance tax of $0.9172 on each $100 ...

