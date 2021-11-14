Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
San Marcos CISD board set for November regular meeting

Sun, 11/14/2021 - 5:00am

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees is set for November’s regular meeting on Monday.During the meeting, the trustees will consider an amended school resource officer program interlocal agreement between SMCISD and the City of San Marcos acting through the San Marcos Police Department.The amended contract changes a portion ...

