San Marcos CISD Board set for regular meeting Sun, 03/08/2020 - 12:00am The San Marcos Consolidated Board of Trustees will consider a financial plan to issue the district's Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds series 2020 and an interlocal agreement with the Lower Colorado River Authority for mobile radio service and equipment. The board will discuss and take possible action