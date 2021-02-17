San Marcos CISD, SMA remain closed through end of week

San Marcos Consolidated ISD and San Marcos Academy will remain closed through the end of the week as one final winter weather pattern blows through the area Thursday.

SMCISD announced Wednesday that it would not hold in-person or remote learning on Thursday and Friday as inclement weather and power outages continue in San Marcos. The district said it plans to resume normal operations on Monday, Feb. 22.

SMCISD said it will utilize the Texas Education Agency’s inclement weather waiver for district closures on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week. The district said it will consider Friday a bad weather, which will allow SMCISD to maintain its current academic calendar for the remainder of the year.

“Most importantly, this allows our families to focus on their well-being and safety during another unprecedented situation,” SMCISD said in a news release. “Please take care of your families, stay safe, and we look forward to reuniting next week.”

San Marcos Academy said it would remain closed through Friday due to the winter storm’s impact.

Texas State University previously announced that it would be closed through Saturday at 8 a.m.

All classes and events, including virtual and online learning, have been canceled, the university said in a statement. University offices will remain closed. Texas State will monitor weather and road conditions and will announce operation status of its campuses beyond Saturday no later than Friday at 5 p.m.

Hays Consolidated ISD announced Monday that it would be moving to virtual learning for the remainder of the week. With in-person learning resuming on Monday, Feb. 22 for those who have selected that choice.

Hays CISD also said all staff should remain home with the limited exception of staff members who may be contacted by supervisors in the event they are needed for emergency operations.

Wimberley ISD canceled classes for Thursday as precipitation and freezing temperatures are in the forecast Thursday. WISD cited anticipated issues with its transportation fleet combined with rolling blackouts as its reasoning behind the closure. The district will send parents information regarding Friday's schedule on Thursday.