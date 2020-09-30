San Marcos' drought restrictions to end Sunday

The City of San Marcos’ current drought restrictions will end Sunday.

The restrictions began on July 9 in response to dropping aquifer levels. The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 1 pumping reductions in July for users within the San Antonio Pool after it determined that the 10-day average at the index well in Bexar County dropped below the threshold of 660 feet.

The EAA announced on Sept. 13 that the daily high, water level at the San Antonio Pool Index Well in Bexar County was 66.4 feet above mean sea level, which resulted in a 10-day rolling average above the 666.0 ft msl threshold for Stage I restrictions.

According to the city, the 10-day average aquifer level reached 663.7 as of Tuesday and the daily reading was 662.7 feet.

The city’s year-round rules allow use of sprinklers any day before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Hand watering and the use of soaker hoses or drip irrigation is allowed on any day at any time.

Additionally, at-home car washing is permitted any time but a bucket or hand-held hose with an automatic shutoff deceive must be used.

The city’s rules allow for washing impervious surfaces at any time but should be limited unless required for health and safety. The city prohibits wasting water at all times.