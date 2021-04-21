San Marcos to enter Stage 2 drought restrictions beginning Sunday

The City of San Marcos will enter Stage 2 drought restrictions effective Sunday, April 25 at noon. The Edwards Aquifer Authority implemented Stage 2 on April 20.

Stage 2 drought restrictions are implemented when the 10-day average Edwards Aquifer index well level falls below 650 feet above mean sea level (msl). On Wednesday, April 21 the 10-day average aquifer level was at 649.3 feet and the daily reading was 647.8 feet.

“Aquifer levels are dropping very rapidly at a rate of about one half to one foot per day,” said Director of Public Services, Tom Taggart. “We just entered Stage 1 three weeks ago. At this rate, we could easily reach Stage 3 restrictions in just a few weeks, so it’s imperative that we do all we can to conserve our water resources.”

Stage 2 drought rules are similar to Stage 1 rules, with additional restrictions on use of soaker hoses, drip irrigation and decorative water features.

Sprinkler use is limited to one day per week on the designated weekday determined by address. Irrigation using hose-end sprinklers is allowed on the designated weekday before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Irrigation with automatic irrigation systems is allowed on the designated weekday beginning at 8 p.m. and ending the following morning at 8 a.m.

Using soaker hoses or drip irrigation is allowed any day, but must be done before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Hand watering is still allowed on any day and at any time.

Filling new decorative water features such as fountains is prohibited during Stage 2. At-home car washing, washing of impervious surfaces and foundation watering is limited to one day per week.

For more information visit sanmarcostx.gov/drought or call 512-393-8310.