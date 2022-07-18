San Marcos man dies in Friday morning vehicle crash

A San Marcos man was killed in a vehicle crash early Friday morning.

The San Marcos police and fire departments, alongside Hays County EMS, responded to the crash at the intersection of State Highway 123 and Skylark Lane at approximately 1:15 a.m. Officials said emergency crews discovered a motorcycle rider, later identified as Michael Talamantes, 33, in the grass along the edge of the roadway upon arrival.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, which EMS continued, but were unsuccessful. Officials said Talamantes was pronounced dead by Hays County Justice of the Peace Maggie Moreno. Next of kin has been notified.

Police said an initial investigation found that Talamantes was traveling southbound on Highway 123 when an SUV exited an apartment complex also going southbound. Talamantes then hit the back of the SUV, officials said.

Traffic on Highway 123 was diverted for 3.5 hours following the incident. Police are still investigating the collision.

Friday’s vehicle crash marked the 10th fatality collision in San Marcos in 2022.