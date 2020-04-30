San Marcos police, Hays County Sheriff's Office aids in highway pursuit

The San Marcos Police Department and the Hays County Sheriff’s Office aided the New Braunfels Police Department in a highway pursuit Thursday morning.

NBPD was notified by the San Antonio Police Department at approximately 9:20 a.m. about a stolen white Chevrolet pickup truck and a stolen handgun within the vehicle that would soon enter New Braunfels city limits. Police say NBPD officers located the vehicle traveling north on Interstate 35 and attempted a traffic stop but the female driver — later identified as Rachel Vaquera, 28, of San Antonio — refused to stop.

NBPD continued to pursue the vehicle until a felony traffic stop was performed near the shoulder of Watson Lane in New Braunfels. Vaquera ignored repeated commands to exit the vehicle and she eventually fled the scene and began traveling at a high rate of speed, officials said.

NBPD’s pursuit continued through San Marcos and came to an end just before Exit 213 — just south of Kyle, officials said.

Police again attempted a felony traffic stop but the driver refused to exit the vehicle which led to the use of a NBPD-issued lethal weapon — a direct-impact foam round fired from a 40mm rifle, NBPD said. After a round was fired, Vaquera surrendered immediately without further incident and without injury, police said. NBPD said no officers or members of the public were injured during the pursuit.

Vaquera was transported to a New Braunfels area hospital and was medically cleared, officials said. She was then transported to the Comal County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest in a vehicle.

Additional charges may be pending, NBPD said. The Buda Police Department also helped during the pursuit.