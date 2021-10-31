San Marcos police respond to kidnapping concern at Goodnight Middle School

San Marcos police responded to concerns about a possible kidnapping near Goodnight Middle School on Wednesday.San Marcos Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 123 and Broadway Street for a welfare concern at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials said when police arrived they learned a child ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!