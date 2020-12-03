San Marcos Public Library opens new portion of building, adjusts hours

The San Marcos Public Library’s new portion of the building is now open for public services.

The library moved into its new part of the building on Tuesday, while the older portion is being remodeled. As the library reopened to the public, new hours are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m.- 6 p.m.

The public library is offering curbside service during regular business hours. Items may be placed on hold through the library catalog at sanmarcostx.gov/library or by calling 512-393-8200.

According to the city, library items may be requested by title, subject or grade level. Library staff will collect the requested items and notify library patrons by email or telephone when they’re ready to be picked up.

Patrons can call 512-393-8200 when they arrive to pick up requested materials, staff will verify identification, check out materials and place them in their trunk at the back of the building just past the new drive-thru drop off area.

Although the library has reopened, only the lobby is open to the public for self-service computer, printing and scanning services. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, browsing and in-person checkout of materials has been temporarily suspended, the city said.

The library is encouraging the public to provide their own change for all coin-operated services.

Those entering and remaining in the lobby who are 10 years or older must wear a mask. The library is asking that children without a mask remain with a parent or adult at all times.

Information services by phone, text and email are available Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m.- 6 p.m. The city said information may be requested by contacting 512-393-8200 or smpl@sanmarcostx.gov.