Sheriff’s office makes arrest following string of burglaries in Dripping Springs

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old man amid an ongoing investigation into burglaries in Dripping Springs.

HCSO said Christopher Dale Gainey — a Dripping Springs resident — was arrested in connection with burglaries taking place in the town’s central business district.

Officials said these burglaries took place between Feb. 6-April 30, 2022, targeting established businesses that left cash in minimally secured containers, on premises overnight.

HCSO said Gainey was responsible for burglarizing Turcotte Butchers & Delicatessen on Feb. 6, Homespun Kitchen & Bar on April 2, The Sated Sheep on April 15, Dantay’s Flowers & Gifts on April 16, and Grand Slam Pizza on April 30.

Officials said Gainey has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Repeated Violation of Court Order, alongside burglary charges.

Gainey remains in the Hays County Jail at the time of publication on bonds totaling $20,000.

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler reminds business owners to either remove cash at closing or secure it in a secreted or permanently affixed safe.

Anyone with information regarding HCSO’s investigation is asked to contact Detective Benjamin Gieselman 512-393-7803, benjamin.gieselman@co.hays.tx.us, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com

The sheriff’s office said no additional information is available at this time.