Christopher Dale Gainey

Sheriff’s office makes arrest following string of burglaries in Dripping Springs

Tue, 05/03/2022 - 7:17pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Tuesday, May 3, 2022

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old man amid an ongoing investigation into burglaries in Dripping Springs. 

HCSO said Christopher Dale Gainey — a Dripping Springs resident — was arrested in connection with burglaries taking place in the town’s central business district. 

Officials said these burglaries took place between Feb. 6-April 30, 2022, targeting established businesses that left cash in minimally secured containers, on premises overnight. 

HCSO said Gainey was responsible for burglarizing Turcotte Butchers & Delicatessen on Feb. 6, Homespun Kitchen & Bar on April 2, The Sated Sheep on April 15, Dantay’s Flowers & Gifts on April 16, and Grand Slam Pizza on April 30. 

Officials said Gainey has been charged  with Unlawful Possession of a  Firearm by Felon, Repeated Violation of Court Order, alongside burglary charges. 

Gainey remains in the Hays County Jail at the time of publication on bonds totaling $20,000. 

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler reminds business owners to either remove cash at closing or secure it in a secreted or permanently affixed safe.

Anyone with information regarding HCSO’s investigation is asked to contact Detective Benjamin Gieselman 512-393-7803, benjamin.gieselman@co.hays.tx.us, contact Crime Stoppers  anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your  information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com 

The sheriff’s office said no additional information is available at this time. 

