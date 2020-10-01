SMCISD’s Rodriguez Elementary School receives architecture award

San Marcos Consolidated ISD’s Rodriguez Elementary school was honored with an architecture award from the Texas Association of School Board Administrators and Texas Association of School Boards.

Rodriguez Elementary is among 47 other projects included in the TASA and TASB 2020-21 Exhibit of School Architecture. The online exhibit features new and renovated Texas school facilities from 34 school districts, three colleges and one regional educational service center.

The Exhibit of School Architecture awards are given by a 12-member jury, which includes four school board members, four school administrators and four members from the Association for Learning Environments Southern Region. Twenty five projects were awarded Stars of Distinction for Excellence in one or more of these six categories: design, value, sustainability, community, planning and school transformation.

Rodriguez Elementary, which was designed by architecture firm Perkins and Will, was given distinctions in value and design.

The Exhibit of School Architecture is currently a part of the 2020 TASA and TASB Convention, which is being conducted virtually through Saturday. TASA is the state’s professional association for school superintendents and other administrators. TASB was established in 1949 to serve local public school boards.