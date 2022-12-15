SMCISD Board approves firm for districtwide site, facilities assessment

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees approved an architectural firm for a districtwide site and facilities assessment.

The board approved authorization for SMCISD’s administration to negotiate with Perkins & Will a contract at a fair and reasonable price during Monday's regular board meeting.

SMCISD administration issued a request for proposal on Nov. 15 and accepted competitive sealed proposals for the site and facilities assessment and planning project, according SMCISD Chief of Operations Bernie Sandoval.

A committee independently evaluated and ranked the three proposals received. Perkins & Will was found to be the most qualified architectural firm based on several factors including, “experience with projects which include public schools of this type; quality of past projects; ability, capacity, skill and organization to complete this assessment and consulting needs for this project within budget and required schedule with past projects; The character, integrity, reputation, judgment, and efficiency of the Architect; and familiarity with the requirements of the State of Texas, Texas Education Agency, Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the County, City and other entities having jurisdiction,” according to the meeting packet.

In other business, the board also took action to appoint a Citizen Facilities Oversight Committee.

The committee will consist of three members appointed by each trustee and members from the school district.

Following the vote, several board members announced their appointees. Trustee Anne Halsey said she would appoint Tasha Fennell, Kevin Gilley and Carlos Maldonado. Trustee Miguel Arredondo said he would appoint Chris Thomas, Rudy Espinoza and David Banda. Board President Clementine Cantu will appoint Gloria Salazar, Dr. Rosina Valle and Alice Castillo.

The other board members were waiting for confirmation from their appointees and didn’t announce them during the meeting.

The trustees also approved JR3 Group LLC for board training and the proposed implementation timeline.

JR3 Group LLC. helps school board and superintendent teams create a “Brave Space … in order to engage in best practices for board governance We understand school systems exist to improve student outcomes; improving student outcomes is the ‘why’ of this work. Student outcomes don’t change until adult behaviors change; changing adult behaviors in ways that align with improvements in student outcomes is the ‘how’ of this work. Our team utilizes the Student Outcomes Focused Governance Framework from the Council of the Great City Schools,” according to a presentation from the group.

The board's next regular meeting is set to take place Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. inside the criminal justice classroom at San Marcos High School, 2601 Rattler Road.