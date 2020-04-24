SMCISD board approves purchase of additional internet hot spots

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees approved the purchase of an additional 100 hot spots for students who need internet access.

The board OK’d the purchase during its regular board meeting Monday, which was held virtually on Zoom. Previously, the board had approved the purchase of 500 during its March 19 meeting for students needing to connect to the internet to access the various online learning programs that the district is using. SMCISD had 250 hot spots available prior to its move to online learning in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district will spend $16,500 to acquire the additional 100 hot spots.

“I really am so proud of this initiative and I’m proud of the district having the foresight to embark on this project several years ago, which has put us in a really great position, I think,” trustee Anne Halsey said. “An enviable position across the state to have these mechanisms in place for our students.”

The board also approved the purchase of teacher laptops and student device repair parts, which is expected to cost $10,000.

In other business, the trustees received a presentation regarding property owned by the district at 211 Lee Street. The board discussed the possible development of the property.

Streamline Advisory Partners presented a proposal to build an income-restricted housing complex on the district’s property — San Marcos Centro Flats Apartments.

The project would cost $37 million and would provide 137 affordable housing units in a three-story building. The income-restriction would be narrowed to 30-70% area median income. Streamline Advisory Partners would provide SMCISD with a $4.8 million office space included in the project. Additionally, Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos would receive $250,000 at close and would engage with tenants for social programs. Trustee Lupe Costilla stated, however, that Centro doesn’t offer social programs and is a cultural center.

Following the discussion, board President John McGlothlin said the board would bring the item back for action at a later meeting.

During Monday’s meeting, the board approved Proclamation 2020, which “specifies the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) against which materials are evaluated. Instructional materials under Proclamation 2020 were adopted by the (Texas State Board of Education) in November 2019 for use in classrooms starting with the 2020–2021 school year,” according to the trustees’ meeting book.

The board also approved a contract with Seidel Construction in the amount of $1,565,700.00 for the renovations at Goodnight Middle School. The trustees approved educator appraisal waiver; approved to accept the Child Development Center renovation; and approved to accept the Hernandez reroof bond project.

Following executive session, the board approved administrator contract renewals and extensions; and teacher and other professional personnel contract renewals.