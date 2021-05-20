SMCISD board approves tri-party agreement with Centro, city

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees approved several items regarding Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos following a nearly two-and-a-half-hour executive session.

The board convened in closed session during Monday’s regular meeting to discuss a tri-party agreement between SMCISD, the City of San Marcos and Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos; an amendment to the commercial lease between Centro and SMCISD; and to discuss a Memorandum of Understanding between Centro and SMCISD.

The change to the commercial lease allows SMCISD, which owns the land, to limit the lease to a five-year term at any time during the lease term, which currently ends in 2042. The MOU between Centro and the school district is for the purposes of outlining grant funding and a potential repayment of grant funds received by Centro from the City of San Marcos’ Community Development Block Grant. The tri-party agreement is for the CDBG-funded project, which aims to make Centro more accessible and energy efficient through renovation. According to the agreement, the city will pay no more than $268,000 in CDBG funding for the project.

The board approved all three items regarding Centro following Monday’s executive session.

Additionally, the trustees also voted for no action to be taken on a level III grievance of Jessica Favela, and approved a contract for the district’s superintendent after discussing the items in executive session.

In open session, the board approved committee members for the School Health Advisory Council, which included eight members for a term beginning in 2021 and ending in 2024. Dr. Julie Fisher, Jennifer Vogel, April Chatmon, Ida Miller, Megan Osborne, Ed Rios, Samantha Evans and Marissa McGlothlin were approved for 2021-23 terms.

The trustees approved Stantec Architectural Inc. for architectural services for its central office building.

The board approved a contract between STAR Autism Support and SMCISD. The trustees also approved a contract between the district and Trinity Educational Services, which will provide qualified personnel to complete special education services and evaluations.

The board approved contracts of non-administrative professional personnel for the 2021-22 school year for employees who started after January 1. The trustees approved a budget amendment regarding a final reimbursement installment from an insurance claim for damages to a chiller that occurred during February’s winter storm.

In other business, two trustees were sworn in at the beginning of the meeting. Anne Halsey, who was reelected to the board for her third term, and newly-elected board member Mari Salmi took their respective oaths of office.

The board will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, June 21, beginning at 6 p.m. at San Marcos High School — 2601 Rattler Road.