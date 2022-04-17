SMCISD Board set for April regular meeting

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees is set for its regular April meeting.

The trustees will discuss costs incurred by SMCISD associated with the donation of property to Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos; affordable housing for families, teachers and staff; and a proposal between the district and the Hays County Local Health Department during Tuesday’s meeting.

The board approved a resolution to donate the old Bonham campus to Centro during March’s regular meeting

The board’s approval authorized the donation of the former campus located at 211 Lee St. to Centro, which it currently uses. The donation includes the property legally described as “Dan McKie #2 Addition, Block 3, Lot 1 and Lot 8, San Marcos, Hays County, Texas, with improvements consisting of a 12,795 square foot building.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, the board will hold a discussion regarding the costs incurred by the school district associated with the donation. According to the board’s agenda book, legal services to SMCISD regarding the donation totaling $5,074.

The trustees will also discuss and take possible action regarding SMCISD affordable housing for families, teachers and staff.

The board will also discuss a proposed memorandum of understanding between the district and the Hays County Public Health Department.

The trustees will consider approval of an amendment to the interlocal participation agreement between SMCISD and the Texas Association of School Boards Risk Management Fund, approval of an innovative course, and approval of Board Policy BE (Local).

The board will later discuss and take possible action regarding 2017 Supplemental Bond Projects and Supplemental Bond Projects, and determination of the construction delivery method providing the best value for the 2017 Supplemental Bond Projects, High School Retention Pond, 2017 Bond Project for incomplete and non-conforming work at Miller Middle School.

Additionally, trustees will discuss and take possible action regarding the district’s middle school math curriculum, and adoption of prevailing wage rates in connections with construction projects authorized by the board during the current fiscal year.

In closed session, the board will discuss with legal counsel the proposed nonrenewal of Director of Curriculum and Instruction Amber Owens’ contract. The trustees will also discuss administrator contract renewal and extensions, teacher and other professional personnel contract renewals and the superintendent’s evaluation during closed session. The board will reconvene in open session to take action on any items discussed in closed session.

Tuesday’s meeting takes place at San Marcos High School — 2601 Rattler Road — inside the Criminal Justice Classroom at 6 p.m. The meeting can also be viewed online at https://www.smcisd.net/ Page/320.

