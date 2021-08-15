Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
SMCISD Board of Trustees to consider tax rate during regular meeting

Sun, 08/15/2021 - 5:00am

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees will consider approving a no new revenue tax rate during its regular meeting Monday. The board will discuss and take action on approving a proposed no new revenue tax rate of $1.170782 of valuation. A no new revenue tax rate formula assumes that if ...

