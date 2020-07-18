SMCISD Board of Trustees to discuss school plan during Monday meeting

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees will discuss the district’s reopening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic during Monday’s regular meeting.

During the school board’s July 6 agenda preparation meeting, Superintendent Michael Cardona said that the district is trying to narrow down what school will look like when students arrive for the first day of classes on Aug. 24.

“What we do know is COVID-19 is going to be around and that we don’t know the answers,” Cardona said on July 6. “Some of the things we decide will make people happy and some will not make people happy, and we understand that.”

The superintendent added that the district plans to check temperatures to start the day and will only allow 12 students on a school bus at a time. SMCISD plans to require face coverings for students and staff. The district is also working on building plexiglass barriers for classrooms.

During Monday's meeting, the board will also discuss an order calling an election to be held on Nov. 3 to elect trustees for districts 1 and 3. An election was previously scheduled to be held on May 2 but was postponed until Nov. 3 to prevent exposing voters to COVID-19.

Miguel Arredondo is the incumbent for District 1 and Lupe Costilla is the incumbent for District 3.

Alongside the order to call an election, the trustees will consider a resolution to participate in a joint election, consider a contract with Hays County for election services and consider a contract with Guadalupe County for election services.

The board will consider adopting a resolution to identify hazardous conditions with 2 miles of a school campus. The trustees will consider approving an interlocal agreement between SMCISD and the City of San Marcos for School Resource Officers.

The board will also consider a nomination to fill a position on the Texas Association of School Boards Board of Directors, and will consider approving Board Policy 115.

In closed session, the board will discuss property at 211 Lee Street and address the possible development of the property. The trustees will also consider approval of personnel appointments and approval of the Centro Grant Application to the City of San Marcos.

The board will reconvene in open session to take possible action, in necessary, on items discussed in closed session.

Monday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. inside the Criminal Justice Classroom at San Marcos High School — 2601 Rattler Road. The meeting can also be viewed online at smcisd.net/page/320.