SMCISD Board of Trustees set for regular meeting

Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:00am

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees will meet Monday for its monthly regular meeting. The trustees will consider possible changes to the 2020-2021 school year calendar. According to the board's agenda book, planning for the upcoming school year should be grounded in addressing lost instructional time caused by the ...

