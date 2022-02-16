SMCISD board votes to begin process to donate old Bonham campus to Centro

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees voted to begin a process to donate the old Bonham campus to ​​Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos.

With approval SMCISD would have to inform all open-enrollment charter schools. The school district would also have to publish a notice of a public hearing in the Daily Record announcing the location, date and time of hearing determined by the board of trustees in compliance with a portion of the Texas Education Code.

The donation would give Centro the building and the physical land it currently sits on at 211 Lee Street.

Trustee Kathy Hansen said she wouldn’t vote for the item because the district isn’t budgetarily ready.

“I won’t vote because I don’t consider us budgetarily ready to give away an asset, especially when we’re going into the budget process over $6 million in the red,” Hansen said. “And we haven’t done anything else to the budget process, so I don’t see how we can approve even starting the process. I think we’re getting people’s hopes up without full information being provided to everybody.”

Hansen also said the district should wait until it gets an appraisal regarding the old Bonham campus. Trustee Miguel Arredondo, however, said appraisal data wouldn’t impact his decision regarding the building.

“If I found out tomorrow that Centro is worth $10 million that is not going to change my perception that I would want to sell that to somebody other than Centro or donate it to anyone other than Centro,” Arredondo said.

Board President Clementine Cantu said she would like the issue to be resolved, stating that she knows Centro couldn’t pay the district for the building.

“I feel that every time the topic having anything to do with El Centro, it brings the community out,” Cantu said. “I don’t think there’s anyone here that is opposed to Centro Cultural. I think that we’re all supportive of its role in our community and I would love for that issue to be resolved. I mean, they don’t have the funds to pay us for the property. I know I’ve heard big numbers when they talk about the value of the property. I’ve heard up to $3 million or something to that effect.”

Cantu did say she was concerned that the district is beginning its budget process with a deficit.

“On one hand, we’re guardians of the taxpayers money,” Cantu added. “On the other hand, we want to cooperate with our community as much as we can because y’all do provide good services there and people have really enjoyed the availability of that center. But, we have to weigh, even if it’s valued at $3 million, that is a big amount to give away.”

Trustee Margie Villalpando said she would abstain from voting as she’s a founding member of Centro. “I feel that I have two conflicting loyalties to this district and Centro,” she said. “As such, I believe that it’s in both entities best interest that I abstain from this particular item.”

The motion to have a public hearing to discuss the donation of the old Bonham Campus was approved by four yes votes, one no vote and an abstention.

In other business, Superintendent Michael Cardona announced that the district would be able to give all district staff $500 at the end of March.

“January was a tough month for staff members across the board — custodial, maintenance, transportation, our teaching staff, our administrators, our counselors — everybody kind of just pitched in,” Cardona said. “We were fortunate in that we didn’t have to shut down and I think that’s in large part due to their professionalism.”

The $500 will come from ESSER federal funding.

The board also approved the calling of an election for May 7, 2022 to elect a trustee for districts 4 and 5. Cantu, who represents District 5, has filed for reelection. Hansen, who represents District 4, announced during January’s meeting that she would not run for reelection. At the time of publication, Cantu was the only District 5 candidate who had filed for the May election, while no one had filed for District 4.

The trustees also approved a contract with Hays County for the purpose of election services and a contract with Hays County to participate in a joint election.

Pending action by the Hays County Commissioners Court, early voting would take place on Monday, April 25-Friday, April 29 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Early voting would continue on Saturday, April 30 between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Early voting would take place on Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 at the main early voting site at the Hays County Government Center from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Early voting at other voting sites on Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 will take place from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The board also approved a $120,000 contract with National Center for Urban School Transformation for an equity audit in SMCISD.

The trustees approved an early resignation incentive for professional, paraprofessional and auxiliary employees. The incentive would provide 4% of an employee’s base salary to those who give the district early notification of their intent to resign, and meet certain attendance requirements. Each employee would receive a minimum of $1,000 and a maximum payout of $3,000.

Employees have 30 days to consider and notify human resources regarding their intention to participate in the early exit incentive program.

The board also approved Terracon for MEP Commissioning of DeZavala Elementary School and Miller Middle School, and approved a temporary easement request at DeZavala Elementary School by Centerpoint Energy.