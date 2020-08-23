Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
SMCISD Board votes for lower tax rate, receives COVID-19 updates

Sun, 08/23/2020 - 12:00am

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees approved for a lower tax rate than last year’s. The board set a tax rate during Monday’s meeting of $1.189 per every $100, which is a decrease from last year’s total rate of $1.313989 per $100, by a 5-2 vote. The maintenance and ...

