SMCISD extends school closure through April 13

Thu, 03/26/2020 - 7:16pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Thursday, March 26, 2020

San Marcos Consolidated ISD announced an extension to its school closures, following a stay-at-home order issued by Hays County. 

SMCISD schools, which were originally scheduled to be closed through April 5, will now be closed through April 5, Superintendent Michael Cardona announced Thursday in a letter.

Although schools will be closed, learning will continue for SMCISD students. For information regarding instructional activities for students visit https://www.smcisd.net/remotelearning. Teachers have begun contacting families to share their classroom plans, Cardona said. Families needing academic packets will be able to pick them up at their student’s campus on Friday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and at the district’s “grab and go” meal locations. 

SMCISD will also be making adjustments to its “grab and go” meal distributions, beginning Monday. The district will be distributing breakfast and lunch from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the following locations: Mendez Elementary School, Travis Elementary School, San Marcos High School, Redwood Baptist Church, Allen Woods Home and CM Allen Homes. SMCISD is adjusting its meal schedule to allow parents to only have to pick up meals once a day. 
 

