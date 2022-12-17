SMCISD programs featured at Kissing Alley Concert Series

San Marcos Consolidated ISD’s musical programs were featured during Thursday’s Kissing Alley Concert Series presented by KZSM. Miller Middle School’s jazz bands; Crockett Elementary School’s music and theatre; San Marcos High School’s fine arts; San Marcos High School’s orchestra; and San Marcos High School’s Mariachi Nuevo Cascabel performed Thursday.

Above, San Marcos High School’s fine arts performs part of its “The Little Mermaid” show on Thursday.

Above, SMHS’s orchestra string quartet plays for the crowd gathered at Kissing Alley.