SMCISD to provide meals for students

San Marcos Consolidated ISD students will have a chance to pick up “grab and go” meals at select locations beginning Monday. With the school district’s suspension of normal oper ations amidst the growing actions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, children 18 years old and under can pick up a ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!