SMCISD, SMA closed Thursday; TXST delays opening

San Marcos Consolidated ISD and San Marcos Academy will close Thursday and Texas State University will delay opening its campuses as winter weather lingers in the area.

SMCISD’s campuses and offices will close Thursday. Friday will remain a Parent Community Day, which is a student holiday.

SMCISD said it will work with the Texas Education Agency to determine whether the state will give the district a waiver for lost instructional minutes caused by the winter storm.

“We will know more next week and will keep you informed of TEA’s decision,” SMCISD said. “Stay warm and stay safe!”

San Marcos Academy said classes will resume on Friday.

Texas State University said both its San Marcos and Round Rock campuses would be opening at noon on Thursday. All classes until 12 p.m. are canceled

Texas State transportation services will begin service at 11 a.m.

Across Hays County, Wimberley ISD, Dripping Springs ISD and Hays CISD announced they would be closed on Thursday. Each school districts said it expects to be open as usual on Friday.