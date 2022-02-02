SMCISD, TXST close Thursday, Friday due to inclement weather, road conditions

Schools in San Marcos have closed Thursday and Friday due to expected inclement weather and poor driving conditions, including Texas State University, San Marcos Consolidated ISD, San Marcos Academy and Hill Country Christian School San Marcos.

Classes at SMCISD, SMA and HCCS will resume on Monday.

Texas State said university shuttle services will be suspended due to hazardous driving conditions. Additionally, the university said limited dining options will be available for students on its San Marcos campus. The university said that although this week’s winter storm is not expected to be a repeat of last February’s, several steps have been taken to minimize impacts on campus, including the installation of solar charging stations to provide additional power sources, extra sand has been purchased, critical staff have been provided overnight lodging on campus and all emergency generators are fueled and tested.

Schools across Hays County will also be closed on Thursday and Friday, including Hays CISD and Wimberley ISD. Dripping Springs ISD will be closed on Thursday but said it's monitoring conditions to make a decision about classes on Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Hays County, which went into effect on Thursday at midnight and stretches until 9 p.m.

San Marcos saw a strong, arctic cold front blow through the region overnight. Rain is expected to continue and transition into a wintry mix as temperatures plummet to freezing. NWS is forecasting a 90% chance of wintry mix Thursday as temperatures struggle to get above freezing.

NWS’ winter weather warning states that significant icing is expected with a mix of freezing rain and sleet. Additionally, ice accumulations of 1/10 to 1/4 of an inch is expected. Total sleet accumulations of ¼ to ½-inches is possible across the Hill Country.

NWS is warning that travel could be “very difficult” on untreated roads, especially elevated bridges, overpasses and roadways. Additionally, sidewalks and pavement will be slippery to walk on. NWS also warns that there’s a risk for hypothermia for those who spend extended time outdoors and are not dressed in layers and gloves.