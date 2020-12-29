SMDR Year in Review: COVID grapple continues, school year begins during July-September

Editor’s note: This story is the third installment of a four-part series looking back at the year that was — 2020.

Between July and September, San Marcos and Hays County continued to battle COVID-19 but cases slowed down in September. The three-month period also saw a return to in-person learning at San Marcos Academy and Texas State University.

July

Hays County continued to grapple with COVID-19. Cases increased by 1,391 with active hovering in the mid-to-high 2,000s and reaching as high as 3,080 on July 21. To combat the spread of the virus, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a statewide mask mandate on July 2. Additionally, Abbott included Hays County in a proclamation suspending elective surgeries to free up hospital space. Texas State University, which planned to offer in-person courses during its Summer II session, scaled back its plan and moved a majority of courses online.

Hays County announced on July 8 it would enact a Cite and Divert program, which would allow people who qualify for the program a chance to meet with a prosecutor from the Hays County Criminal District Attorney’s Office rather than appearing before a magistrate. The prosecutor may determine that a course of diversion is “most appropriate,” the sheriff’s office said. After a person satisfies the requirements determined by the prosecutor, the program ends and their record remains clear of the offense. According to the sheriff’s office, low level misdemeanors will be eligible for Cite and Divert, including marijuana possession, misdemeanor theft, driving with an invalid license and criminal mischief. The program, however, has been delayed, according to District Attorney Wes Mau, citing COVID-19 mitigation concerns.

Hays County voters once again visited the polls for the Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections on July 15.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD announced during its July 21 regular board meeting that it would delay the start of the 2020-21 school year two weeks. SMCISD would also begin classes virtually on Sept. 8 through the first four weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Texas State announced it would offer more courses online for the fall semester to combat COVID-19.

County Constable Pct. 3 Ray Helm announced his resignation in late July in the midst of an investigation by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

August

Following Helm’s resignation, it was found that he fabricated documents and he surrendered his peace officer’s license. The Hays County Commissioners Court nominated former Sheriff Don Montague on Aug. 7 and later approved him to take over Helm’s position as Pct. 3 constable.

Texas State’s football and volleyball teams began practices in August, bringing college sports back to San Marcos after the spring coronavirus-related cancellations. On. Aug. 10, San Marcos Academy returned to in-person learning for the fall semester. The City of San Marcos announced Dana Washington as the Youth Services Director on Aug. 13. The commissioners court voted in favor of a bond election for the November election for parks, conservation connectivity and flood mitigation throughout the county at $75 million. It would later be known as Proposition A. In mid-August, the city broke ground on its new Public Service Center located on Clovis Barker Road, which will provide a central location for public utilities, transportation operations, fleet operations and infrastructure services. SMCISD teachers and staff held a caravan-style rally on Aug. 16 to voice concerns regarding the start of the 2020-21 school year. SMPD Officer Claudia Cormier, who lost her right leg in a traffic incident on May 18, 2019, returned to the police department office on Aug. 17.

Texas State students began moving into dorms on Aug.16. In-person classes began at the university on Aug. 24. The San Marcos City Council took a major step during its Aug. 18 meeting to repair Cape’s Dam as it began negotiations with Hays County for the restoration.

San Marcos and Hays County saw a slower increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the month of August with 1,046 new diagnoses throughout the month.

September

Hays County, in partnership with the Greater San Marcos Partnership and PeopleFund, launched a countywide relief fund that granted up to $10,000 to local businesses as part of the Small Business Emergency Cash Assistance Program (ECAP) on Sept. 1.

The city announced five finalists for its chief of police: Stan Standridge, Robert Brown, Bob Klett, Adele Frese and Brad McKeone on Sept. 1. Standridge and Brown were named finalists for the position on Sept. 28.

The Miakan-Garza Band sought help in September to secure the remains of three ancestors unearthed in Hays County and were a part of the University of Texas at Austin’s collection of more than 2,400 native remains. UT announced later in the month that it would seek the authority to have the remains reinterred. The city council established an ad hoc committee to review SMPD’s use of force policies during the first meeting in September.

After a nearly three-month closure, the city reopened its public facilities, riverfront parks, neighborhood parks, playgrounds and athletic complexes on Sept. 16 as the COVID-19 spread slowed down.

A lawsuit was filed against County Judge Ruben Becerra calling for his removal, alleging he accepted a stipend for duties he did not perform. The lawsuit was later dismissed. On Sept. 27, the Daily Record reported that Becerra was under investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office and the Texas Rangers began an investigation into Becerra and County Chief of Staff Alex Villalobos after allegedly courting a business relations with a single vendor for COVID-19 tests — MRG Medical. The attorney general also looked into allegations of misuse of official information, theft, misapplication of fiduciary property.

Amid an investigation into racial allegations, Texas State head basketball coach Danny Kaspar resigned his position on Sept. 22. Assistant coach Terrence Johnson was named the interim coach for the 2020-21 campaign.

On Sept. 26, the 4th Battalion - 133rd Field Artillery Regiment returned home to San Marcos shortly before midnight. The servicemen and women were greeted with an escort from SMPD followed by a water cannon salute by the San Marcos Fire Department.

The spread of COVID-19 continued to decrease in September with only 565 new cases reported throughout the month and 959 fewer active cases at the end of the month.

Coming later this week:

Thursday: October-December