SMPD officer Mueller returns home after 2-week stint in hospital

San Marcos Police Department Officer Justin Mueller was released from Ascension Seton Hays and came home Wednesday.

Mueller sustained a gunshot wound when he and officers Justin Putnam and Franco Stewart were ambushed while responding to an assault/domestic violence case on April 18. Stewart was also critically injured and remains in the hospital. SMPD said he is making continued progress.

SMPD said Mueller’s return home Wednesday was a “beautiful moment of love and solidarity among the SMPD family.”

“Mueller received a full SMPD welcome,” the police department said on social media. “His shift was there to greet him at the hospital doors and escorted his vehicle past the police station, where SMPD, many local public safety entities and City of San Marcos staff were there to greet him with cheers, applause and homemade signs."

Funeral arrangements for Putnam, who was killed in the line of duty during April 18’s incident, have been put on hold due to current COVID-19 restrictions, SMPD said.

The police department said his family plans to wait and have a full memorial service after the current health restrictions are lifted.

“We know you will all want to give him the honors this hero deserves, so we will keep you posted when we learn more,” SMPD said.

Putnam’s vehicle, which is parked in front of San Marcos City Hall until Saturday, will be returned to patrol.