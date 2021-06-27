Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
State Rep. Zwiener joins lawsuit against governor for veto of legislative branch’s budget

Sun, 06/27/2021 - 5:00am

State Rep. Erin Zwiener (D-Driftwood) joined a lawsuit filed against Gov. Greg Abbott after he vetoed the state legislative branch’s budget. Zwiener’s office announced Friday that she joined her colleagues with the Texas House Democratic Caucus, AFL-CIO and state employees. Zwiener is among 60 Democratic members of the House to sign ...

