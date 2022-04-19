State of Texas CISA, GSMP, City to deliver cybersecurity briefing

The Greater San Marcos Partnership, City of San Marcos and State of Texas Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency will team up to deliver an upcoming briefing regarding cybersecurity threats.

The briefing will take place at the San Marcos Public Library in the Multi-Purpose Room on Tuesday, May 3, taking place between 10-11:30 a.m. The briefing entitled “Shields Up” includes a keynote from Ernesto Ballesteros, who serves as the cybersecurity state coordinator for Region 6 of CISA.

“Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, cyber-invasions have increased exponentially, causing the Department of Homeland Security to respond with programs and resources such as Shields Up,” said Barbara Thomason, director of workforce development, business retention and expansion at GSMP. “While we had the small business owner in mind for this briefing, we find the content valuable for everyone given the increased threat levels we see now nationally.”

The cybersecurity briefing will be conducted in person and on Zoom. GSMP said participants may choose to join in person at 625 E. Hopkins St. or on Zoom. Registration is requested at shieldsups.eventbrite.com. The event is free.

Additional information about cybersecurity and current digital threats to the region’s individuals and businesses can be found at cisa.gov/shields-up.