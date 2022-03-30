TAMACC partners with TXST, Shots Across Texas to examine vaccine hesitancy among Hispanics

The Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce has partnered with Texas State University and Shots Across Texas to examine COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Hispanics, TAMACC recently announced.

Texas State professors Jennifer Scharlach, Dr. Prisca Ngondo and Dr. Vanessa Higgins Joyce are conducting the research, TAMACC said. Preliminary findings from a survey of 255 Hispanics in Texas found that almost half said they had no plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2022, said TAMACC, adding that doubt surrounding the vaccine’s effectiveness was the main reason for respondent’s hesitancy.

Scharlach’s strategic communication campaigns graduate class students will take additional information from the survey and create a new public relations campaign to increase vaccinations among Hispanics.

“The purpose of this study is threefold,” Scharlach said. “First, to figure out what are the barriers to getting the COVID-19 vaccination. Second, determine the target population’s intentions. Third, create a data-driven vaccination information campaign to implement in rural Texas in hopes of curbing COVID-19 related deaths in the Hispanic community.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and the Texas Department of State Health Services, almost 65% of Latinos in the state have been vaccinated.

DSHS states that 5,915,475 Hispanic Texans have been fully vaccinated, according to the DSHS, marking 33.95% of the vaccinated population in Texas. In Hays County, 39,761 Hispanics have been fully vaccinated — 27.83% of the vaccinated population in the county.

Additionally, 142,890 Hays County residents are considered fully vaccinated — 66.37% of 215,309 eligible residents who are 5 years or older as of Wednesday. The DSHS stated that 167,006 Hays County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose — 77.57% of eligible residents. Additionally, the DSHS stated that 56,551 Hays County citizens have received an additional vaccine dose as of Wednesday.

TAMACC, a statewide nonprofit umbrella organization for Hispanic chambers and business organizations, said it will share primary data from the survey with members and other Tejano business and education leaders in a webinar next month.

“We are excited to partner with Texas State University on this Shots Across Texas campaign. To get more Hispanics vaccinated, there needs to be a better understanding of the factors that lead to vaccine hesitancy,” TAMACC Foundation Chairman J.R. Gonzáles said. “Having university professors and graduate students helping on this project provides our campaign with innovative minds and a fresh perspective.

“Our combined efforts will save lives,” Gonzáles added.

To receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Hays County, “no appointment needed” clinics are available. Vaccines are offered at Christus Trinity Clinic (formerly Live Oak), 401 Broadway from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses available. A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.