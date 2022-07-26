Texas sales tax holiday set for first weekend in August

Texans can save money on back-to-school clothing and supplies during the state’s upcoming sales tax holiday, said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

The sales tax holiday takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5-7 where state law exempts sales tax on qualified items, including clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100. Hagar’s office said the sales tax holiday saves shoppers approximately $8 on every $100 spent. The sales tax holiday date and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.

“Most Texans won’t hear the back-to-school bell for another month, but it’s never too early to take advantage of the opportunity to save money on everything from book bags to ballpoint pens,” Hegar said in a statement. “With inflation driving prices higher on just about everything, this sales tax holiday provides Texas families some small relief managing the costs associated with kids heading back to the classroom. As the father of three school-aged children myself, I know how these expenses can add up.”

The Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save about $112 million in state and local sales tax during the August sales tax holiday.

Visit TexasTaxHoliday.org to see a list of all apparel and school supplies eligible to be purchased tax-free during Aug. 5-7.

The comptroller’s office said qualifying items can be purchased tax free online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means, including in-store purchases during the annual sales tax holiday when: “the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or, the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.”

Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an ongoing event since 1999.