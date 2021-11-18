Texas State announces new police chief

Texas State University recently announced the hiring of its newest Director and Chief of the University Police Department.

Texas State chose Matthew Carmichael after it completed a national search. The university said Carmichael comes to campus with 19 years of direct experience leading police departments within large, diverse, public institutions of higher education. Carmichael will begin his role with Texas State on Jan. 10, 2022.

Carmichael is currently the Chief of Police at the University of Oregon, where he’s served since 2016. Prior to his time at UO, Carmichael worked at the University of California Davis for over 14 years, including five years as the university’s chief of police.

“Based on extensive feedback from the university, Chief Carmichael’s experience and character is a great match for Texas State,” said Eric Algoe, Vice President for Finance and Student Services at Texas State. “During an open session on the San Marcos campus, Chief Carmichael expressed a dedication to respecting and promoting diversity and inclusion throughout his career. He described his experience implementing a preferred-name practice at UC Davis and a desire to see the diversity of campus mirrored within UPD and university staff.

“He also expressed a commitment to building better personal relationships within the police family and between UPD, underrepresented student organizations, the student body at large, faculty, and community members,” Algoe added.

During his time at the University of Oregon, Carmichael has overseen a police department of sworn police officers, full-time community service officers, support staff, student employees and a security operations center. The UO Police Department provides services for two campuses and off-site facilities like Texas State, the university said.

TXST said Carmichael has worked to build close relationships with students, student organizations, faculty and community members during his time at UO and UC Davis, forming liaisons with local apartment managers, business owners and student affairs professionals. Texas State stated that Carmichael also created a national leadership course in partnership with a District Attorney and a Rabbi in San Francisco; and partnered with local communities to implement community police oversight.

Carmichael founded the Leave No Victim Behind Conference series which focuses on serving victims of mass violence, Texas State said. The program serves a collaboration between first responders, victim advocates, district attorneys, and survivors to advance victim services and provide for safe communities through advocacy, research, outreach, and collaboration, the university added.

After accepting the positions, Carmichael said he looks forward to serving the Texas State community.

“After many visits to Texas State over the years and now having the opportunity to meet members of the campus community through the search process, this truly feels like coming home for me,” Carmichael said.