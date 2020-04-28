Texas State expands free-tuition program amid virus crisis

In response to the financial burden created by the COVID-19 crisis, Texas State University has expanded its free-tuition Bobcat Promise program for incoming freshmen.

The university announced Monday that the Bobcat Promise program would be available for Texas students with a family adjusted income that doesn’t exceed $50,000. The university’s qualification for the program previously was set at a family adjusted income of $35,000. The program’s expansion aims at giving Texas students an increased opportunity to attend the university despite the financial uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Expanding the Bobcat Promise program is a critical step we can take to ease the stress and financial burden on Texas families during this difficult time,” Texas State University President Denise Trauth said. “It’s not only good for these students and their families, but for the workforce of our great state which needs the innovation, brilliance and determination of our Bobcat graduates.”

Bobcat Promise is a university program that guarantees free tuition and mandatory fees for 15 credit hours per semester to new entering freshmen who submit a completed Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and were admitted to Texas State by March 15, 2020. Texas State estimates that 5,600 admitted first-time freshman will qualify for the program for the fall 2020 semester.

“Nearly half of our students are first-generation college students, and our demographics closely mirror the state of Texas,” Trauth said. “That is a reflection of our commitment to educating the next generation of leaders in Texas and providing a quality education, regardless of a students's financial resources.”

Qualifying students are eligible for up to eight continuous long semesters. Students will have their tuition and mandatory fees paid through a combination of federal, state and institutional funds through Bobcat Promise. Tuition and fees for the upcoming 2020-21 year are estimated at $11,540 and $46,160 for a 4-year total.

“The Bobcat Promise program promotes access and opportunity to students to achieve success and realize their higher educational goals at Texas State, regardless of financial barriers,” said Stephanie Lopez, assistant director of Financial Aid and Scholarships, in a statement.

Students must meet the following qualifications to be eligible for the Bobcat Promise program:

Be an entering first-time freshman

Be a Texas resident

Have a family AGI of $50,000 or less.

Admitted to Texas State on or before March 15, 2020.

Be enrolled full-time and complete at least 15 credit hours each semester (fall and spring).

Apply and be accepted for admission, as well as have submitted a completed Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), no later than March 15 prior to the upcoming academic year.

Have financial need as demonstrated by the FAFSA.

Students who meet the qualifications will be identified by the Texas State Financial Aid and Scholarships office. Students must maintain a cumulative 2.0 university GPA and complete at least 15 credit hours per semester in the previous academic year to be eligible for renewal. Students must also meet the Satisfactory Academic Progress requirements, which are applied to all federal, state and institutional financial assistance programs. Additionally, students must have submitted a completed FAFSA by March 15 prior to the next academic year, continue to have a family adjusted gross income of $50,000 or less and demonstrate financial need by the FAFSA.