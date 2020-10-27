Texas State to host in-person fall commencement ceremonies

Texas State University will hold in-person commencement ceremonies in December, university President Denise Trauth announced Monday.

The university will hold in-person ceremonies on Dec. 11 at Bobcat Stadium and a virtual commencement ceremony on Dec. 12 for its fall graduates. Trauth said in an email to students, staff and faculty.

The university’s spring and summer 2020 graduates will be able to attend in-person ceremonies on Dec. 10 because graduation events were not held in May and August as the coronavirus pandemic unfolded.

“Since March, we have all worked hard to keep ourselves, each other, and our university community healthy,” Trauth said. “I am so proud of what we have accomplished together. I know it has been challenging, but together we have stayed the course and remained focused on our safety priorities and academic goals. I look forward to sharing these special events and incredible achievements with our graduates and their families.”

Trauth said the university’s decision regarding in-person and virtual ceremonies was made by the President’s Cabinet based on recommendations from the university’s Commencement Planning Work Group, information from Chief Medical Officer Dr. Emilio Carranco, and state and federal health agencies. Additionally, the university considered information gathered from responses to surveys sent to Texas State students, faculty and staff.

According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, Texas State currently has 33 active cases — 11 fewer cases than Friday. There have been 775 total cases reported since March 1 among university students and staff — 727 student cases and 48 cases among faculty and staff.

Trauth stated that the in-person events will practice social distancing and “will be conducted according to all COVID-19 health and safety protocols.” She added that the virtual ceremony will allow the university to celebrate its graduates in the case of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

“Although the outdoor and virtual commencements will be different from our traditional graduation events held in Strahan Arena, they will be a proud celebration of the accomplishments, spirit, and tenacity of our Bobcat graduates,” Trauth said.

The university will send students details by email regarding registering for a ceremony, securing a limited number of guest tickets for outdoor ceremonies and safety precautions for the event.