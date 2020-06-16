Train horns sound around city after lightning strike damages equipment

Have you noticed an increased amount of train horns sounding in San Marcos lately?

It’s been the source of a handful of inquiries to the Daily Record and social media chatter.

According to Raquel Espinoza, Union Pacific senior director for corporate communications and media relations, railroad equipment at Patton Street was struck by lighting around Memorial Day.

“The strike damaged a number of electronic detector cards that allow the gates to comply with the quiet zone requirements,” Espinoza said. “Without these cards, we must require our train crews to sound the train horn to comply with quiet zone regulations and to ensure public safety. We expect these cards to arrive and be installed within about the next 30 days.”

Union Pacific added that supply chains are moving slowly amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the 30-day timeline is still fluid.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused to area residents, and we appreciate their continued patience,” Espinoza said.