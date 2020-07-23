Tropical storm could bring San Marcos area 2-3 inches of rain

San Marcos and the surrounding area could see around 2-3 inches of rain with a tropical depression forming in the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that the storm will make landfall on the Texas coastline early Saturday morning. According to the NWS’s Austin/San Antonio office, “a tropical storm is forecast to reach the Middle to South Texas coast on Saturday. The center of the system is forecast to move inland across South Texas throughout the day Saturday and Sunday morning.”

Areas south of San Marcos may see rain totals around 3-4 inches. The NWS added that higher amounts of rain, approximately 6-8 inches, are possible south of San Antonio. The weather service states that there is a threat of heavy rainfall south of Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 90. A subtle shift in the track north, however, could increase the chance of higher rainfall totals to portions of South and Central Texas, the NWS said.

As of Thursday, the weather service is forecasting a 70% chance of rain for both Saturday and Sunday.

However, the NWS stated that rainfall totals are likely to become more refined over the next day.