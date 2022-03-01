TxDOT, local leaders break ground on FM 110 North project

A project to create a loop around San Marcos is drawing closer to its completion.

The Texas Department of Transportation — alongside Hays County, City of San Marcos and Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization leaders — gathered to break ground on the final portion of the Farm to Market 110 project on Tuesday.

“It’s really a special day for me, and our county, to be here at this point beginning the construction of our last segment of the entire FM 110 project,” Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe said. “This project has been through five county judges and numerous county commissioners … I’ve said many times before that there were many people who doubted that this roadway would ever be built because of the length of time that it took. When I first came into office, I was saying that it was 20, close to 30 years that a possible loop around San Marcos had been talked about.

“Nevertheless, we’re here today breaking ground on this fantastic project that will bring so many opportunities to Hays County and the eastside of our county and to this region,” Ingalsbe added.

Above, Hays County Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe spoke at a groundbreaking for the FM 110 North project on Tuesday.

Ingalsbe said discussions regarding the FM 110 project have been ongoing since the 1960s, and San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson added that unofficial talks have been happening since the 50s.

The FM 110 project was broken into three segments — State Highway 123 to Farm to Market road 621; Farm to Market Road 621 to State Highway 80; and State Highway 80 to Interstate 35. The first two portions of the project have been completed. The final portion, which will cost approximately $35.65 million, is set for completion in spring 2024, according to Ingalsbe.

“It’s a wonderful day when we can break ground for any part of FM 110,” Hughson said. “The first two segments have made getting from here to there such a pleasant drive. It has been wonderful and I look forward to this one being the same.”

Above, San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson speaks at groundbreaking ceremony for the FM 110 North project on Tuesday.

The FM 110 North project will include one lane in each direction, 10-foot shoulders, an overpass at State Highway 21 and room for expansion with an additional lane in each direction.

CAMPO Executive Director Ashby Johnson said the final portion of FM 110 is an important project for San Marcos and Hays County.

“San Marcos sits right in the middle between two extremely fast growing regions,” Johnson said. “It is a great spot in a two-worker household to drive south to San Antonio for work or north to Austin for work. Likewise, we’re seeing increasingly that a lot of the logistical and freight companies see this location as a great spot to locate their businesses between two very large markets all at once and they’ve got access to a lot of workforce. So, if we can just keep the affordability of Hays County then I think we’re on great ground. I’m looking forward to seeing this section [of FM 110] completed and looking forward to the next segment of our partnership with Hays County.”

Project development and right-of-way acquisition was funded by Hays County, while TxDOT funded construction. Webber, LCC. will serve as the project’s contractor.

“It’s just fantastic to see things happening in San Marcos and Hays County, and today’s project is no different,” said Tucker Ferguson, TxDOT Austin district engineer. “Today, we break ground on the last of three projects that will create a loop east of I-35 where we’re standing right here today … We look at the tremendous growth we’ve seen and it is not stopping, especially on the eastside of the interstate. So, this loop will provide the mobility that is needed now and in the future as we continue to see growth.”