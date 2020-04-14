TXST to get funding through CARES Act

Texas State University will receive more than $31 million through the CARES Act.

Texas State is among several Central Texas universities that will receive a total of $84,147,616 in federal grants, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Tuesday.

The money comes as a part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

“No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus,” Cornyn said. “In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for 6 months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education — even if that means taking classes online.”

Texas State will receive $31,791,509 in total aid. At least 50% of the grand funding must go toward providing students with emergency financial aid. The CARES Act allows each university to decide how to award assistance to its students. Texas State will use $15,895,755 for student aid, according to a press release from Cornyn’s office.

Alongside Texas State, Austin Community College will receive $13,907,800; Huston - Tillotson University will get $1,630,192; St. Edward's University will be awarded $4,142,345; Southwestern University will get $1,213,449; and the University of Texas at Austin will receive $31,462,321, according to Cornyn’s office

Texas universities and institutions of higher education were awarded over $1 billion of the $14 billion available through the CARES Act.