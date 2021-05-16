TXST to receive $92 million in emergency funding from American Rescue Plan

Texas State University will receive nearly $92 million in emergency funding from the American Rescue Plan, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett recently announced.

Texas State will receive the funding which aims to help the university confront the severe financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as serve students safely. Doggett’s office said at least half of the funding will go directly to Texas State students in the form of emergency financial aid assistance to help those who may be facing hunger, homelessness and other hardships.

“Our commitment to higher education reflects our support for both individual student wellbeing and achievement and our need for a highly educated, competitive workforce,” Doggett said in a statement. “Wrongful Trump restrictions have been removed so that Dreamers now qualify just like other students. Good news for our Dreamers, who have faced so much uncertainty, and for all students and higher education leaders, who have encountered so many pandemic challenges.”

Texas State will receive $91,893,861 through the American Rescue Plan. The university receives the funding as institutions across Central Texas have also been allotted emergency funding. Doggett announced that more that $250 million in funding for higher education institutions, including Texas State, will head to students throughout the area. According to Doggett’s office, the University of Texas at Austin will receive $85,999,262; Huston‐Tillotson University has been allotted $4,934,552; Austin Community College will obtain $57,916,182; and St. Edwards’s University will accept $11,309,904 in funding from the American Rescue Plan.