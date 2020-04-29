United Way of Hays and Caldwell Counties provides over $20K in funding

The United Way of Hays and Caldwell Counties distributed over $20,000 to its partner agencies and local nonprofit organizations that are providing services to residents impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

The United Way gave $15,000 to Community Action, Inc. of Central Texas, $2,500 to the Greater San Marcos Youth Council and $2,000 to the Hays County Food Bank on April 23. The funds given to Community Action are to be used for rental assistance. The GSMYC will use the funds received to help provide meals and other supplies for the children’s shelter, while the funds given to the food bank are to be used to assist with feeding families who are facing food insecurity because of the COVID-19 crisis throughout Hays County.

“The funds are being distributed to our longtime partner agencies who have boots on the ground and are most aware of the needs of our community,” said Michelle Harper, president and CEO of the United Way of Hays and Caldwell Counties. “The board established the fund to provide a transparent, efficient, simple process to direct disaster relief donations directly to relief organizations in the current priority needs of rental and utility assistance as well as food insecurity.”

“The role of United Way of Hays and Caldwell Counties during this time is to help coordinate efforts among nonprofits and reach out to our donors for support to be distributed to local organizations providing direct services,” Harper added.

The United Way of Hays and Caldwell Counties’ volunteer board of directors has raised over $24,000 since it reestablished the organization’s Disaster Recovery Fund on March 18.

Hays and Caldwell County residents who are interested in donating can visit the United Way of Hays and Caldwell Counties' website or text “UWHAYS DISASTER” to 313131 to make a donation. Donations can also be made by check sent to UWHC, P.O. BOX 1728, San Marcos, TX 78667. Donors are asked to write “Disaster Recovery Fund” on their checks to ensure that donation goes directly to agencies and organizations providing services.

“One hundred percent of these donations will stay in Hays and Caldwell counties, directly assisting those in need,” Harper said.