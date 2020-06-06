'WE AREN'T SILENT:' San Marcos, county residents demonstrate for justice

Hundreds gathered near the steps of the Hays County Historic Courthouse Friday afternoon to seek justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Chants of Black Lives Matter filled the Square as the group marched around the courthouse for nearly an hour. Erika Klodnicki, 19, who organized the event, said she was surprised at the large turnout.

“I actually started organizing this Wednesday night,” Klodnicki said. “I started with a group of friends on Snapchat. I just sent them a message individually. I said, ‘hey, would y’all be down to do a protest if we put one together and did it?’ And they said, ‘yes, definitely.’

“I made some flyers. I posted them around city hall and I posted on Facebook,” Klodnicki added. “Just got the word around and people showed up.”

Friday’s demonstration follows a week of protesting across the nation after the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25. Chauvin was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence. Three officers — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — who were at the scene of Floyd’s death were also fired and later charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and with aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.

“I don’t want to be out here right now because I’m not out here for a good reason. George Floyd could have been anyone of us. Any black person, doesn’t matter male, female, it doesn’t matter,” said Constunce Brantley, 22, a recent Texas State University graduate, during a speech at Friday’s protest. “It could’ve been any person of color. It could have any person with that police officer’s knee in their neck, and that’s not fair. It’s not fair that people are seeing me as a threat when I’m not a threat at all just because of the color of my skin.”

The protesters also sought justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was killed in her home by police officers who were attempting a no-knock warrant.

Aundreia McClain said she came to Friday's rally to spread awareness for the cause.

“Because we have the freedom to be able to peacefully protest that’s what I wanted to do is to really help people to understand when we come around this movement, it is about black lives but also understanding our struggle, appreciating that and then using that to really rewrite what’s going to happen for our children,” McClain said. “So I’m marching for my husband, for my brothers, and my father, for my future sons, who could potentially be a hashtag, so people can have awareness to understand the importance of things like this.

“So, when my kids face injustice, I want them to be able to say I don’t have to sit back silently and be afraid or cower down but I can actually be bold and step out on the faith that we have and speak my piece with respect, with love, but also with boldness.”

Friday’s demonstration ended in silence with the hundreds in attendance kneeling to honor the life of Floyd and Taylor.

“What this gathering could say to the city of San Marcos is just to show them we aren’t silent,” Klodnicki said. “I want to make the point that all lives do matter but right now black lives are in danger. They’ve been in danger. And it’s time for all lives to come together and support black lives, support LGBTQ lives, any lives that are not seen as equal and time to make them equal.”