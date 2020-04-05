Wimberley sees first coronavirus case, TXST reports ill student

Editor's note: Hays County reported 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of press time on Saturday, however, this is a rapidly evolving situation. For up to date info regarding cases in the county visit sanmarcosrecord.com. Hays County reported the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Wimberley on Friday. The county stated Friday that ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!