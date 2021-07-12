Zwiener joins effort to break House quorum

State Rep. Erin Zwiener (D-Driftwood) joined Texas House Democrats effort to break quorum when the House of Representatives reconvenes Tuesday morning by leaving the state.

Texas Democrats announced Monday they were leaving the state in an attempt to block Republican-led voting legislation from being passed during the current special-called legislative session. At least 51 of the 67 Democratic representatives — the number needed to break quorum — were in the process of leaving the state Monday afternoon with a majority boarding a chartered flight from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Washington D.C., according to The Texas Tribune.

“The decision to leave the state was not an easy one, but I know that this is the only way to keep the harmful legislation that Governor Abbott has prioritized for the special session from passing,” Zwiener said in a statement. “I do not take this move lightly, and it is with a heavy heart that I leave my community — but I know that this is necessary to do right by them. The freedom to vote is sacred. Without it, Texans can’t advocate for their interests to be represented in D.C. and Austin. We are taking the fight to Washington, D.C., where Congress must pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to protect not just Texans, but all Americans.”

House Bill 3 and Senate Bill 1, which both advance out of their respective committees on party-line votes early Sunday, make sweeping changes to voting laws in Texas by requiring voter IDs for mail-in ballots, prohibits drive-through early voting and extending early voting hours, and prohibits local elections officials from proactively sending mail-in ballot applications to voters.

“Today, Texas House Democrats stand united in our decision to break quorum and refuse to let the Republican-led legislature force through dangerous legislation that would trample Texans’ freedom to vote,” Texas House Democrats said in a statement. “We are now taking the fight to our nation’s Capitol. We are living on borrowed time in Texas.”

Gov. Greg Abbott responded Monday saying, “Texas Democrats’ decision to break a quorum of the Texas Legislature and abandon the Texas State Capitol inflicts harm on the very Texans who elected them to serve.” Abbott cited property tax relief, funding to support sheriff’s and law enforcement in high-crime areas, funding for children in foster care and funding for retired teachers as issues left undone amid Democrats move to break quorum.

“The Democrats must put aside partisan political games and get back to the job they were elected to do,” Abbott said. “Their constituents must not be denied these important resources simply because their elected representative refused to show up to work.”

House Speaker Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) said the Texas House will use every resource available under the Texas Constitution and House rules to secure a quorum to consider “election integrity, bail reform, benefits for retired teachers, Child Protective Services reform, Article X funding and other important measures Gov. Abbot placed on the special session agenda.”

“The special session clock is ticking,” Phelan said. “I expect all members to be present in our Capitol in order to immediately get to work on these issues.”

Democrats, ultimately, don’t have the votes to keep the Republican-controlled Legislature from passing new voting legislation. But business will come to a halt in the House without a quorum present when it reconvenes Tuesday morning. The special session began Thursday and has 25 days remaining.