Just a few final thoughts

While I still have a byline in the paper, I have a few more thank yous to hand out.

Last week, I shared the news that I’ll be leaving the paper. Today’s issue is my last.

To my horror, as I was driving around town on Sunday, I realized I forgot to thank someone who’s been here for me since I arrived at the Daily Record. So this shoutout goes to Gerald Castillo.

Now, when I first arrived in San Marcos, many people asked if Gerald was my dad or if we were family. We aren’t related — to the surprise of many — but at this point I consider Gerald family. He’s a great sports photographer but an even better friend. So, say HI to Gerald when you see him around town or on the sports field.

While last week was a column thanking the many people I met here in office, I’d like to thank the community. Thanks for allowing me and the Daily Record to share your stories. I’ve always said that a newspaper is meant to be a reflection of the community — that means a reflection of everyone — and I hope that the Daily Record accomplished that goal during my nearly four years in the editor’s role. And if it fell short, I know the Record will continue to work hard to become that reflection the community needs.

As I leave, I once again ask that you support the Record. Consider subscribing, submitting a letter to the editor or sending a news tip.

Thanks again, San Marcos.

-30-