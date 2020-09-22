Kaspar resigns, Johnson named new head coach

Texas State head men's basketball coach Danny Kaspar has resigned from his position.

Texas State announced Tuesday evening that Director of Athletics Larry Teis has accepted Kaspar's resignation nearly two months after former players alleged that he made racially insensitive comments.

In a tweet on June 4, former starting point guard Jaylen Shead accused Kaspar of routinely making racially insensitive comments toward the players while Shead was on the team from 2017-19. Teis announced the next day the school’s Title IX department had launched an investigation into Shead’s claims.

Kaspar was hired as head coach of the Bobcats in 2013. He led Texas State to a 119-109 overall record, including a 62-70 record against Sun Belt opponents, in seven seasons with the team. The Bobcats won 21 or more games in three of the last four seasons under Kaspar.

In addition to Kaspar’s resignation, Teis also announced that assistant coach Terrence Johnson will serve as head coach for the 2020-21 season. Johnson was voted a top-five assistant coach in the Sun Belt Conference by his peers in a poll conducted by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman in August. Johnson, who will be the program's first Black head coach, is entering his sixth year with the Bobcats. He played a major role in the development of former Texas State guard Nijal Pearson, who ended his career as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,122 points.

Pearson was happy to hear of Johnson's promotion.

"(Shoutout to) my daughter’s Godfather on his first head coaching job," Pearson said in a tweet. "Nobody and I mean NOBODY deserves the opportunity more. (Texas State Men's Basketball) is in great hands."

Junior forward Isiah Small reacted to the news of Kaspar’s resignation in a tweet Tuesday night.

“no more questions about the situation.... here’s y’all answer,” Small wrote.

This story has been updated with additional information.