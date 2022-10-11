TXST’s DeWalt named Sun Belt Setter of the Week

Texas State graduate student setter Emily DeWalt was named Sun Belt Setter of the Week for the 23rd time in her career.

DeWalt’s conference accolade comes after a record-breaking performance during the Bobcats’ back-to-back, three-set victories at Louisiana during the weekend. The Helotes native led Texas State with a 13.5 assists per set average during the Bobcats’ two wins over the Ragin’ Cajuns. DeWalt also amassed 81 assists in six sets. During Texas State’s three-set sweep over Louisiana, she recorded 44-assists and 15-digs, which marked her 75th career double-double.

DeWalt tallied 23 digs and a 3.83 digs per set average during the weekend.

“What a week for Emily: to become the [program’s] all-time assist leader and to be named setter of the week for the fifth time in seven weeks, that’s pretty legit,” Texas State volleyball head coach Sean Huiet said. “I’m so proud of her and all the hard work she puts in on a daily basis to be the best set can be.”

The Sun Belt weekly award marks the fifth time DeWalt’s been given the accolade this season and second week in a row. DeWalt’s fifth Sun Belt Setter of the Week award is the second most she’s recorded in a single season, tying her junior senior season in 2020 and only behind her freshman campaign when she received the award six times.

DeWalt has received the Setter of the Week award at least three times in every season she’s played with the Bobcats — six times in 2018, three times in 2019, five times in 2020, four times in 2021 and five so far in 2022.

Texas State continues its season on Friday against Southern Missisippi inside Strahan Arena at 6 p.m.