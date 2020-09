On Wednesday, September 16, Steven Deshawn Crawford turned himself in to the Hays County Jail. Crawford was identified as a suspect in the May 30 shooting death of 21-year-old Ivoryana Chante Ballard at the Redpoint Apartments.

Redpoint apartments was formerly known as The Woods.

Previous story: WOMAN FOUND DEAD INSIDE SAN MARCOS APARTMENT, SMPD SEARCHING FOR MURDER SUSPECT